With a few days to the start of the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has announced the highlights of this year’s exciting and fun-filled programme.

Running from June 21 until August 3, 2019, DSS will bring residents and visitors an incredible six-week line-up of retail promotions, world-class entertainment, gastronomy picks and much more as the annual festival lights up the city this summer season.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the 22nd edition of DSS will offer an array of summer deals across the city’s shopping outlets, attractions, hotel staycations and family entertainment.

For those who enjoyed an incredible DSS last year, there will be a variety of returning favourites such as Modhesh World, Deal of the Day (an exclusive deal every day on one brand, in one location for one day only), live concerts and many more.

The festival will also offer new elements set to excite residents and tourists alike, including huge chances to win life-changing prizes throughout the summer period.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “There is always great anticipation and excitement among the city’s residents and visitors for Dubai Summer Surprises, so we are very pleased to reveal this edition’s dates. As one of the most popular events of the Retail Calendar, the annual summer festival attracts visitors from all over the world, offering six-week of sales, chances to win and world-class entertainment. We look forward to the incredible events and activations that our retail partners have in store for this year’s festival and once again welcome and encourage everyone to experience all that Dubai has to offer during the summer months.”

Those looking to bag a bargain will enjoy six weeks of sales with more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets, giving shoppers 25 per cent to 75 per cent off throughout the DSS period.

In addition to the citywide sales, shoppers will also be treated to an exclusive offer on a specific retail product at a select shopping location each day as part of the Deal of the Day promotion.

Details for each day’s offer will not be unveiled until 24 hours beforehand and will take place from 10am until stocks last.

Visitors looking to experience some of Dubai’s rich heritage will have plenty of museums to explore this summer, with Al Shindaga Museum, Al Marmoom Heritage Village, Etihad Museum, Dubai Museum and the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding all open for people to discover.

Art lovers can head to the Curado Fine Art Gallery, which offers a mix of exhibitions and education programmes for fine art collectors, while creatives can head to Green Art Gallery which supports emerging artists from all over the Middle East and beyond.

Families can also supercharge their summer this DSS with unbeatable promotions on a range of exciting attractions across the city, including a trip to one of Dubai’s legendary waterparks like the Aquaventure, Wild Wadi Waterpark or the brand-new Laguna Waterpark at La Mer.

For those eager to beat the heat, there is also a range of indoor parks, including Hub Zero or Green Planet at City Walk, which gives visitors a chance to see colourful birds and crawlies, as well as Modhesh World at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Foodies in Dubai can enjoy a feast of gastronomy delights from the city’s many eateries, including fine dining restaurants, coffee houses and street food cafes during DSS.

Don’t miss out on one of Dubai’s best Asian seafood restaurants, 3 Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, which features innovative dishes, small plates and great vibes.

Foodies can also dine at some of the hottest new places in town, including The Kasapat The Pointe, which serves authentic Turkish cuisine, as well as the exciting new Japanese joint Akira Back at the W Dubai, The Palm.

DSS will offer residents and visitors an unmissable line-up of experiences, exciting events and world-class entertainment, making it the place to be this summer.

From savings on 5-Star luxury staycations to unbeatable family attractions, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this summer in Dubai.