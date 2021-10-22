DSS releases two aides of Sunday Igboho after 114 days

The Department of State Services has released the last two aides of embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, from its custody.

The lead counsel to the aides of Igboho, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed the development but said it is still a subject of litigation.

Those released were Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Habibat Babatunde, also known as Lady K.

They were held by the DSS after the release of their colleagues in September.

In July, the DSS carried out a midnight raid of Igboho’s Soka house in Ibadan, Oyo State, and arrested 12 persons there.

They were taken to Abuja the following day and paraded.

Those earlier released were Abideen Shittu, Abdullateef Onaolapo, Ayobami Donald, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Dikeola Ademola, Bamidele Sunday, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Tajudeen, Tajudeen Rinloye and Uthman Adelabu.