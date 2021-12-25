DSS releases man accused of being Sunday Igboho’s native doctor

Dada Ifasooto, who was accused by the Department of State Services of being the native doctor of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been released from the detention of the secret police.

One of Sunday Igboho’s lawyers, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Friday.

Ifasooto was has been in the detention facility of the DSS since his arrest on July 16, 2021 alongside 12 others.

The 13 were arrested two weeks after DSS operatives stormed Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, killing two persons in the process.

Olajengbesi said in the statement on Friday: “This is to announce the release of Mr. Dada Ifasooto who was secretly arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) on 16th July, 2021 on the allegation that he is a native doctor who prepares charms for Chief Sunday Igboho.

“Mr. Dada Ifasooto’s whereabouts was unknown for months until one of the released detainees from SSS custody informed our office that he is in the custody of the Secret Service in an underground cell.

“The strange allegations against Mr. Dada Ifasooto and his incarceration defies logical and legal thoughts and underpins the ill-motivated persecution of Chief Sunday Igboho and his associates. Amongst other things, it exposes the straw-clutching antics of the State Security Service in this matter even as it underscores the ridiculous and unlawful length the agency is willing to go.”