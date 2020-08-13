The Department of State Services has released a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

The secret police on Wednesday questioned the top banker now politician for over six hours on his comments in an interview on Boko Haram insurgency.

He was questioned at the Los, Plateau State office of the DSS with his wife, family members and supporters waiting outside.

Speaking with newsmen after his release, the member of the African Democratic Congress told newsmen: “Since yesterday, there has been a lot of support voluntarily from the media.

“I want to thank them for their courage.

“If I had retracted anything, I don’t think I would have been able to leave this place because the youths of this country are fed up.

“All these killings have made people fed up.

“Those who tolerate it are committing great evil.

“We must remain steadfast.

“I love Nigeria.

“We must love our country.

“We must seek the progress of our country.

“We must work for peace.

“My name means peace.

“I am a servant of the people.

“I don’t use violence and do not promote the use of violence.”

On Monday, Malaifa, the presidential candidate of the ADC for the 2015 elections, had said on a radio programme that repentant Boko Haram members had revealed that a serving northern governor was their leader.