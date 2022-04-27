DSS raises alarm over plot to bomb churches, relaxation spots

The Department of State Services has pledged commitment to the disruption of violent attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Afunanya said that the attention of the service had been drawn to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks in the country.

He stated that though there were already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service had uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves.

He stressed that the alliance was to launch further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

Afunanya called on patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places to be wary of the development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

According to him, the objective is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry.

He said that the Service was committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks.

He said: “The Service will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced to ensure that public peace and order are not jeopardized.

“To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.”