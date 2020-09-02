The Department of State Services and the Lagos State Police Command have denied inviting any entertainer to their Lagos offices for questioning.

Earlier today, a report went viral stating that the DSS and the Lagos State Police Command invited Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Waje over to their offices concerning political comments they made on social media.

The report also said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, warned the singers to steer clear of political comments so as to avoid the anger of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

However, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya, has denied the report, saying they didn’t invite any musician over for questioning.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, also denied claims that the command invited Yemi Alade and Waje.

Elkana said: “I’m not aware of any invitation.”

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy also took to Twitter with a video apparently in reaction to the report that he was quizzed by the police.

He tweeted on Wednesday morning: “What’s the meaning of quiz o?”