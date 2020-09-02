The Department of State Services has cautioned music mogul, Don Jazzy, and singer, Tiwa Savage, against making social media comments against the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

It was gathered that the two celebrities were invited to the Lagos State Office of the DSS two weeks ago.

There, they were warned about making utterances against the government.

Savage’s warning came after she began a movement known as “WeAreTired” on social media, where she slammed the government on its attitude towards the rise in cases of rape in the country.

Jazzy was reportedly warned to be careful with the kind of posts he shares on his social media accounts.

Since the meeting with the DSS, Savage has not continued with the campaign against rape, while Jazzy has toned down his activities on Twitter.

Similarly, music stars, Yemi Alade and Waje, were summoned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Odumosu reportedly warned the musicians to avoid making political comments in order not to draw the ire of the Buhari Administration.