The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, has demanded that the Department of State Services should produce its operatives who allegedly beat a policeman to death for prosecution.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, DSP Yemisi Opalola, said the CP made the demand when he met with the Director of the DSS in the state.

Opalola said Corporal Rauf Fawale, who died after the beating, was working at Dada Estate Police Station in Osogbo.

She said: “We heard that he was beaten by three personnel of the DSS on Saturday.

“He was reportedly beaten by one David Olowoporoku and two others.

“The names of the two others have yet to be known, but we know of that of David Olowoporoku.

“They beat him and he was rushed to a hospital after someone informed his Divisional Police Officer.

“He had a head injury so much so that even when he was taken to the hospital, they thought he was dead.

“The doctors tried to save his life, but he died.

“Before he died on January 23, he could not even talk again.

“His body was later released to his family for burial.”

Opalola said that since the attack, the CP had met with the Director of the DSS and he promised to produce the three culprits.

She said the DSS Director explained that the accused persons were facing a disciplinary committee.

She said Olokode, however, insisted that those involved should be brought to the police since the matter involved the police for discreet information and investigation and later for prosecution.

She said the CP had also reported to the Force Headquarters in Abuja and the case was ongoing.

Opalola said the CP assured the public that necessary action would be taken and no sinner would go unpunished.

She quoted Olokode as having said: “This will serve as a deterrent for others, even for members of the force.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased.

“We pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We appeal to all the sister security agencies to see ourselves as one family working towards same goal.

“There shouldn’t be any rivalry among us.

“We are to provide adequate security for the country, lives and property and no matter the misunderstanding, we should channel the matter to the appropriate quarters for amicable resolution.

“We should not take laws into our hands.”

Olokode, however, called on the public not to be bothered about the issue as it would be resolved and that such would not happen again.

Opalola, however, said the cause of the altercation between the deceased and the DSS officers was not yet known.