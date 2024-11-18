DSS Officer threatens to kill journalist over electricity bill

An Officer attached to the Kebbi State Command of the Department of State Services names withheld) has threatened to kill a journalist and a Correspondent of Authority newspaper, Mallam Shuaibu Zubair, who asked him to pay up his electricity bill in a house they share.

According to the journalist and other tenants in the house, the DSS operatives paid only N4,000 out of his electricity bill of N5,000.

He was said to have assaulted Zubair, who came to demand for the balance of N1,000, by slapping him and threatening to kill him without consequences.

The journalist, who spoke with newsmen on the development, said: “The DSS officer is using two apartments and each apartment is to pay N2,500 monthly.

“We got the monthly bill and all of us have contributed our own share.

“The total amount to be paid is N10,000.

“When we were calculating the money, it was discovered that he was the one who didn’t complete his money and when we approached him, he suddenly got angry, slapped me six times in the presence of other tenants, without any reaction.

“After that, he said: ‘You have received beating for nothing and you will die for nothing. It is today you will know that I am a DSS officer. If I kill you, nothing will happen. The last thing you can do is to take me to the police station.’”

Zubair said the slap he received from the DSS operative has aggravated his eye problem.

