The Department of State Services in Osun State has obtained a court order to detain those arrested in Osun State for taking part in the protest called by #RevolutionNow for 14 days.

The seven protesters were arrested on Wednesday by operatives of the DSS and those of other security agencies.

The detention order was confirmed to The PUNCH by the counsel to the protesters, Alfred Adegoke, on Wednesday.

Adegoke told The PUNCH: “The DSS got ex parte order to detain them (the protesters) for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

“A lawyer I sent there earlier brought back that report.

“The lawyer spoke with the Director and they said he should talk to the Legal Officer.

“They said despite the detention order they got, application for bail can still be made.

“They asked him to come back tomorrow (Thursday).”