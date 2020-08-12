Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, on Wednesday honoured the invitation of Department of State Services.

He arrived the Jos, Plateau State Office of the Service at about 12pm.

The former Deputy Governor of the CBN was invited following allegations he made against an unnamed Northern Governor being the sponsor of Boko Haram.

Mailafiya, the 2019 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, was at the DSS office with his lawyers, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Pius Akuba.

He was however not allowed to speak to journalists outside the DSS premises as he was immediately ushered in through the back door.

His wife and other family members and friends came to show solidarity with him at the DSS office in Jos.

As at the time of filing this report, Dr. Mailafiya was still in the custody of the DSS.