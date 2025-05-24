DSS DG builds, donates modern Islamic school to Kaduna community

The Director-General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi, has built and donated a modern Islamic Centre to Danbushiya community, Millennium City, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the school, ‘Darul-Ilm Centre for Islamic Studies’, meant for orphans and the less-privileged was named after President Bola Tinubu.

Ajayi was represented by Alhaji Ahmed Zalmar, a retired DSS Director at the inauguration and second Quranic graduation ceremony of 22 students at the school on Saturday in Kaduna.

Ajayi explained that the law empowered DSS to prevent five major threats to internal security of Nigeria, which include espionage, insurgency, sabotage, subversion and terrorism.

He, however, said one of the main counter subversive measures was to reduce areas of discontent among the populace.

This, Ajayi said, was such an initiative aimed at building trust between the government and the public to bolster internal security through constructive citizens’ engagement, interfaith dialogue and policy discourse, to win hearts and minds.

“The latest of such is the building and donation of the well-furnished modern Islamic school with support from my friends/associates, which also reflects the core mandate of Tinubu.

“It is also part of my policies to improve the nation’s internal security architecture through conventional and non-conventional engagements,” he said.

The director-general also said that he chose to channel the support for the well-being of vulnerables and needy groups through several social projects, including building of schools, places of worship and sport centres, among others.

Ajayi said that he had never used operational funds or budgetary provisions for the philanthropic gestures aimed to win the hearts of the vulnerable population towards defeating insurgency and terrorism.

“I have always channeled parts of Corporate Social Responsibilities and other financial support from stakeholders for such purposes,” he said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the DSS boss for building a school for Muslim children, emphasising that the gesture showcased interfaith harmony and hope for Nigeria’s future.

Abubakar emphasised education’s importance, praising Ajayi’s initiative as a symbol of unity and progress, while encouraging collective efforts to overcome challenges.

He highlighted Nigeria’s uniqueness in interfaith interactions, urging peaceful coexistence and problem-solving.

Also speaking at the event, Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, emphasised the importance of education for Nigeria’s future.

He praised the president’s support for faith-based education initiatives and school feeding programmes.

Edun said, “By 2050, 25 percent of the global workforce will be African, with many from Nigeria”.

In spite of some challenges, the minister said, progress was evident in economic growth, increasing foreign reserves, stabilising inflation, and decreasing food and energy prices.

Edun encouraged the private sector’s investments in education, stating that the president’s policies aimed to stabilise the economy and promote job creation.

Gov. Uba Sani said that the school represented hope, opportunity and a commitment to education and humanity.

Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, praised the DSS director-general’s vision and selflessness, reaffirming his government’s efforts to address poverty, insecurity, and inequality.

Sani said his administration prioritised education, therefore, allocating a significant portion of the budget to reduce out-of-school syndrome, construct classrooms, and recruit qualified teachers.

He encouraged the graduates to uphold values of integrity, discipline, and compassion, and to be agents of positive change in their communities.

NAN reports that dignitaries present at the event included Sen. Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi and the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, among others.

