DSS denies dispersing doctors attending Saudi Arabian job interview

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied dispersing doctors attending a Saudi Arabia-organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja on Thursday.

Spokesman for the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, made the denial in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

Afunanya said the denial became necessary following incorrect information circulated in some sections of the media that operatives of the DSS dispersed doctors attending the interview.

“Though this is illogical and does not add up, the sections of the media that reported it did not care to verify the news before going to print.

“No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such operation at the hotel. It is obvious that the news is only designed to embarrass the organisation,” he stated.

Afunanya urged the media to always crosscheck facts and guard against the use of their platforms to mislead the public or to undermine national security.