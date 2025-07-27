DSS boss tasks security alumni on strategic policy roles

The Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, has called on the alumni of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) to move beyond ceremonial affiliations and take up strategic roles in shaping national and continental security policies.

Represented by his Deputy, Folashade Adekayaoja, he made the call at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association of NISS on Saturday in Abuja.

Ajayi said the evolving nature of Nigeria’s security threats demanded a more proactive and integrated response from security professionals across Africa.

He noted that the theme of the event: “Enhancing Alumni Impacts on National and Continental Security,” reflected the urgency of the time, especially with increasing cross-border threats such as terrorism, insurgency, cyber-insecurity, organised crime, and political instability.

“This meeting is not just a reunion, but a policy dialogue, a reflection on relevance, and a call to action,” the DG said.

He emphasised the strategic position of AANISS in shaping security discourse through advocacy, inter-agency cooperation, and operational leadership.

Ajayi proposed five key areas where the alumni body could enhance its impact: policy advocacy, institutional partnership, capacity building, professionalism in the security sector, and continental engagement.

He added: “Your collective experience is a national asset.

“You must become a network of strategic influence and a reservoir of policy insight, technical competence, and operational experience.”

The DSS boss urged the alumni to become more involved in mentoring, strengthening institutions, and participating in Africa’s peace and security architecture through research, training, and field collaboration.

Ajayi urged the alumni to see themselves as agents of policy innovation and national service, stating that Africa’s security future may hinge on their collective contributions.

The Chairman, Board of Trustee of AANISS, Mary Otubu, called on alumni to strengthen internal cohesion and leverage their strategic networks in advancing national security objectives.

Otubu, represented by Major General Ibrahim Salisu, a member, Board of Trustees and Fellow of NISS, said the renewed collaboration between the BoT and the Executive Committee signalled a promising future for the body and its contributions to national development.

According to her, the AGM comes at a time when the relationship between the BoT and the executive had been re-energised, with prospects for more impactful engagement.

She reaffirmed the BoT’s commitment to upholding the values and mission of the Association, describing the alumni as a “collective repository of national security knowledge and capacity.

“As custodians of the Association’s assets, the BoT will work with the executive towards the establishment of a permanent Secretariat as land has already been secured at a prime location in the city for that purpose.”

Otubu also called on Fellows to remain socially connected and use their networks to enhance the visibility and influence of the association across the intelligence and security architecture, including engagements with the DSS, National Security Adviser, and other stakeholders.

According to her, security is the most important guarantee for peace and development, urging members to channel their professional expertise toward practical solutions to Nigeria’s recurring security challenges.

The President of AANISS, Mike Ejiofor, called on members to use their professional influence and platforms to enhance the visibility and impact of the association.

Ejiofor appreciated members for their continued commitment to the association, stating that their presence demonstrated loyalty and dedication to the body’s collective aspirations.

He emphasised the importance of financial contributions particularly the regular payment of annual dues which he described as the “lifeblood” of the association’s operations and growth.

He urged members to be proactive in supporting AANISS both financially and morally and to leverage their positions in government, business, and academia to attract opportunities and forge meaningful partnerships for the association.

“This is a clarion call for us to proudly wear our alumni identity and bring the name of AANISS into rooms where opportunities are being discussed,” Ejiofor said.

He expressed optimism that the meeting would foster fruitful deliberations and inspire renewed commitment toward the association’s long-term goals.

