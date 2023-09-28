DSS arrests Shi’ite’s spokesperson as he heads to Saudi Arabia

The Spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shii’tes, Malam Ibrahim Musa, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service.

According to available information, the IMN spokesman was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

He was said to have been picked up by the DSS operatives on Wednesday morning as he headed to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj.

The IMN confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement by Abdullahi Usman, the body said no reason has been provided by the DSS for Musa’s arrest.

The statement said: “Ibrahim Musa, who was with a family member Binta Sulaiman, was abducted by the Nigeria’s secret police, DSS, at the Aminu Kano International Airport early morning on Wednesday while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj (Umrah).”

“Meanwhile, no reasons have been provided by the authorities for his arrest even as he is known for his role in the call for the release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky who was arrested at the wake of a clampdown and extrajudicial killing of about 1000 of his followers by the Nigerian government in 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna state.

“He was part of the campaign that got the Federal High Court judgement ordering the release and compensation of Sheikh Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, for which it is believed the security agents who lost in the case are displeased.

“Human rights organizations, especially the Amnesty International (AI), had pressured the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasiru Elrufai to publicly announce that his government had buried about 350 people killed in the extrajudicial killing in a mass grave at Mando village in Kaduna.

“Ibrahim Musa is known to have been active in speaking against the acts of state terrorism, extrajudicial killings and marginalization of a minority group of Muslims by the Nigerian Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He placed his life on the line to ensure justice is done and thousands of those arrested following the state managed mass murder were released by the government using available judicial means.

“We wish to call for the immediate release and safety of Malam Ibrahim Musa whose only crime is standing against genocide and disregard to law and order perpetrated by those in power under the Buhari regime.

“We also wish to draw the attention of the authorities and other stakeholders to the dangers behind extending the murder activities in which innocent men, women and children were extrajudicially killed by the immediate past regime, to the current regime of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

“We want to believe that the current government of President Bola Tinubu would not want to identify itself with the abuse of democratic tenets, human rights abuse and intimidation through genocide perpetrated by the immediate past regime. Hence, we reiterate the call for his immediate and unconditional release.”