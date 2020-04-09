DSS arraign self-acclaimed CMD for alleged impersonation

The Department of State Services in Osun State on Thursday arraigned one Quadri Abiodun Akande, 34, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged impersonation.

Akande, who allegedly presented himself as the Chief Medical Director of one Optimal Care Clinic, is facing a five count-charge bothering on impersonation and forgery.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The DSS prosecutor, Olayinka Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes on December 31, 2017 in Osogbo.

Balogun said the defendant falsely presented himself to be a CMD with intent to defraud unsuspected persons by making an Identification Card to carry out his dubious activities.

He said: “The defendant presented a fake death certificate in respect of one deceased person, Mr. Ajibola Kazeem, to some complainants before it was verified and he was later arrested.

“He also made a fake medical report in respect of one Ilugbo Samuel, knowing it to be false.”

The prosecutor said Akande was apprehended with a fake Certificate of Annual Practising License of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria with registration number PM566399.

Balogun said the offence contravened Section 465 and punishable under sections 467 and 484 of the criminal code cap 34 vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Tajudeen Adebisi, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and a surety in like sum.

Ayilara said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with an affidavit of means and a verifiable address.

“He must be a civil servant on grade level 12 or be a house owner within the State capital,” he said.

The Magistrate thereafter adjourned the case until May 27 for hearing.