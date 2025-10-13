DSS alerts Nigerians against another dismissed officer

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued another public warning against one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a dismissed officer, allegedly using the agency’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement on Sunday, it said he has been impersonating its officials and engaging in fraudulent activities under the guise of representing the Service.

The statement said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a dismissed staff.

“He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any dealings with him.”

The agency urged citizens to exercise caution and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a DSS representative before making financial or other commitments.

It further advised that all legitimate requests, complaints, or enquiries should be directed to the Service through its official contact channels — telephone number 09088373515 or email dsspr@dss.gov.ng.

The DSS reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of its operations and warned that anyone caught impersonating the agency would face the full weight of the law.

The new disclaimer comes barely four days after the agency released a similar statement warning Nigerians against one Barry Donald, another dismissed officer accused of impersonating the Service for fraudulent purposes.