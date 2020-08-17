A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, has been invited again by the Department of State Services for further questioning.

Malafiya spent about six hours with the DSS last week Wednesday over his interview in which he accused a Northern Governor of being a member of Boko Haram.

He was released same day.

Mailafiya is expected to be at the DSS office in Jos, Plateau State by 12 noon today.

His lawyer, Bawa Ba, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday.