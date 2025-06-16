Drunkards association threatens protest over high alcohol prices

The Ghana drunkards association has issued a stern ultimatum to the government, calling for reduction in the prices of alcoholic beverages within three weeks.

The association’s demand comes in the wake of the Ghana cedi’s recent appreciation against major international currencies.

Drunkards association’s spokesperson, Moses Obuah, expressed frustration over the rising cost of alcohol, despite recent gains by the Ghanaian cedi. He noted that while the local currency has strengthened significantly against the dollar, the expected drop in prices especially for imported alcoholic drinks has not materialized.

“To date, the prices of alcoholic drinks keep going up. If you purchase alcohol, there is an increment of about 15%, and this affects vendors,” Obuah said. “We’ve learnt that the cedi has gained some strength and the price of some items has been reduced. However, the cost of alcohol remains high.”

Citing Bloomberg data, the Drunkards’ Association spokesperson referenced the cedi’s performance in 2025, where it surged from around ₵15 to nearly ₵10 to the US dollar earning it the title of the world’s best-performing currency this year. Yet, he argued, consumers have not benefited from this appreciation in the form of reduced alcohol prices.

Also Read:

The Drunkards Association is calling on President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for Trade and Industry to intervene and ensure that both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages reflect the improved currency conditions.

“We are therefore calling on President John Dramani Mahama and his Minister for Trade and Industry to do something about the prices. We have given them a three-week grace period to meet us so we can deliberate on how to reduce the prices,” Obuah said.

Post Views: 1