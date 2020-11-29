A viral video of a drunk police officer carrying a gun has been trending on social media.

In the video, people were seen surrounding the officer and commenting about the fact that he was inebriated already at that time of the day.

It was learnt that passers-by who saw the police officer seized his gun from him to prevent him from shooting at people and sachets of pure water were poured on his head to revive him.

Voices in the background were heard saying the policeman was seen at about 4pm on Saturday at CBN Junction, close to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Headquarters in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the viral video of the drunk officer.

In a statement released on this Sunday, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the officer has been arrested and will undergo a psychological and medical evaluation before he will be made to face a disciplinary panel.

Yusuf said: “Following the viral video of the ‘Drunk Policeman’ at CBN Junction, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested and taken into custody the Police Inspector shown in the video.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered that the Police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to unequivocally state that the behaviour portrayed by the Policeman in the video does not depict the standard discipline of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While urging residents to remain calm, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”