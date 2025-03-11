Drunk officer kills resident in Niger, police begin probe

The Niger State Police Command says it has launched an investigation to identify and apprehend a police officer who allegedly went on a shooting spree while drunk, killing a resident of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Shuwala Danmamman, directed the Divisional Police Officer of Maitumbi to fish out the officer responsible for the tragic incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday.

It was learnt that the officer, attached to the Maitumbi Police Station, allegedly consumed excessive alcohol before picking up his rifle and firing indiscriminately.

In the process, he shot and killed a resident identified as Sani Khalid in the Angwan-Kaje area of Chanchaga Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the officer also attempted to shoot another resident, a tea seller known as Mai Shayi, who managed to escape.

“The officer shot Sani while he was sleeping. He also attempted to shoot *Mai Shayi*, but he ran away. Bullet shells were found at the scene,” an eyewitness recounted.

In a statement, the spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation and assured that the officer involved would be brought to justice.

“The command received the complaint of the alleged shooting, which occurred around 3 am on March 10, 2025, at Angwan-Kaje, Maitumbi, Minna.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the DPO Maitumbi to investigate and identify the officer responsible for the act for further necessary action.

“Further developments and actions taken will be communicated to the public in due course,” Abiodun stated.

