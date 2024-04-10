Drunk driver crashes into bus, kills two in Ogun

A drunk truck driver, on Wednesday, reportedly crashed into a bus around the Castinjo/Ola bus stop along the Ota-Idiroko Expressway in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing the bus driver and his motor boy on the spot.

The spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists.

Akinbiyi said an eyewitness account claimed that the truck driver, who was reportedly drunk and was on top speed, lost control and rammed into the bus coming towards Ota.

The crash, which reportedly occurred around 6.48 am, involved a MAN Diesel truck with no number plate and a bus with number plate LND 224 GF.

The accident was said to have caused a traffic snarl for some hours as the crashed truck obstructed the smooth flow of traffic.

The wreckage of the crash was, however, said to have been cleared from the road and taken to Onipanu Divisional Police Station, while the dead have equally been deposited at Ifo General Hospital.

The statement partly read, “According to an eyewitness account, the MAN Diesel truck with no number plate was driving inbound Idiroko from Ota when the driver, due to drunk driving and excessive speed, lost control and rammed into the bus driving in opposite direction from Idiroko to Ota.

“The driver of the bus and the motor boy died on the spot due to the impact of the collision while the drunk driver of the truck and its motor boy ran away.

“The accident vehicles (truck and bus) have been evacuated off the road to Onipanu Divisional Police Station, Ota, while the bodies of the dead have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital Morgue.

“While TRACE and the police commiserate with the families of the deceased, motorists are again warned to desist from drunk driving and excessive speed given its attendant consequences.”