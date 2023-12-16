Drum Online Media collaborates with NUJ for 2024 Pan-Afrika Drum Festival in Canada

The Nigeria Union of Journalists has expressed its readiness to collaborate with The Drum Online Media Incorporation, organisers of the annual Pan-Afrika Drum Festival In Canada, to put together the 2024 edition of Pan-Afrika Drum Festival.

The festival, scheduled for June 27 and 28, 2024, will hold in Mississauga and Toronto, Canada.

This was contained in a statement made available to the media by the Convener of the global and prestigious cultural festival, Prince Segun Akanni.

Akanni said some months ago, a letter of partnership was sent to the NUJ President, Dr. Chris Isiguzo, for a partnership to organise and African Media Nite Out as part of the activities to celebrate the next edition of Pan-Afrika Drum Festival.

Isiguzo disclosed that the union will collaborate with Akanni, the Publisher of The Drum Online Media Incorporation and Convener of Pan-Afrika Drum Festival for the inaugural edition of Africa Media Nite Out scheduled to take place on June 27, 2024 at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Mississauga, Canada.

He said: “We have carefully reviewed your proposal and we are excited about the opportunity to partner with your organisation on this remarkable cultural festival.

“NUJ recognises the significance of cultural festivals in fostering unity, inclusivity and celebrating the rich and diverse heritage of Africa.

“Your initiative to integrate various African Drum festivals into a unified Pan-Afrika Drum Festival aligns with our core values of unity and promoting African cultural heritage, with the theme: “Exploring The Dynamism of African Drums and Canadian Multiculturalism for Global Unity, Inclusivity and Development,” speaking to the heart of multiculturalism and diversity, which are themes we deeply appreciate and advocate.

“We are honoured to contribute to the success of this festival and The Africa Media Nite Out.

“We understand the importance of recognising and celebrating Canadian and African journalists who have made remarkable contributions to the field of journalism and the betterment of society.

“The collaboration between the NUJ and your organisation in the selection and honour of media personalities is an opportunity we eagerly embrace.

“Furthermore, we are committed to supporting the overall organisation of the 2024 Drum Festival in Canada.

“We believe that our vibrant media landscape in Nigeria can play a pivotal role in promoting the festival, including the symposium, Pan Afrika Drum Festival, art exhibition, drum competitions, beauty pageant show and cultural performances are commendable and reflect the rich tapestry of African culture.

“We are eager to contribute in making these events a resounding success. We hope that this partnership will not only enhance the festival’s success but also provide valuable experience for African journalists, creating a bridge between our vibrant media community and the harmonious Canadian multi-ethnic society.”

The grand finale of the festival will be held on June 28, 2024 at Wesley Hall, Milvan Dr. Toronto.

This will be held in commemoration of the Canadian Multicultural Day, which holds every June 27.