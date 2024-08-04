Drugs in clothes for export to US, UK seized, others in vehicles doors + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have seized drugs concealed in cloths for export to the United States of America and United Kingdom.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this on Sunday in a statement to the media.

So also did Babafemi reveal the seizure of drugs concealed inside the door panels of vehicles brought into the country through Tin Can Island Port in Lagos State.

According to the statement, five different shipments of opioids and other psychoactive substances such as promethazine, pentazocine, diazepam, tramadol, and morphine concealed in cloths and other items meant for export to the US and UK were intercepted by NDLEA operatives in Lagos State.

While one of the shipments containing 820grams of promethazine and pentazocine injections was going to the United States, the remaining four parcels consisting of over two kilograms of opioids such as tramadol 225mg, molly and NPS were heading to the United Kingdom.

They were all intercepted on July 29, 2024 at a logistics company in Lagos.

So also did NDLEA operatives at the Tincan Port in Lagos State on August 2 recover 77 packages of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis from the body compartments of four vehicles: Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Sienna, imported from Canada during a joint examination of some containers with men of the Nigeria Customs Service and other stakeholders.

The seized consignments have a total weight of 38.5 kilograms, while two suspects: Salami Abiodun Sunday, 34, and Lekan Atoyebi, 33, assigned to clear the shipments, have been taken into custody.

