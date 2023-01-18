Drug trafficking: NDLEA arrests134 suspects in Enugu 2022

The Enugu State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it arrested 134 suspects and seized 1,515.301kg of illicit drugs in the state in 2022.



The State Commander of the agency, Anietie Idim, said this Wednesday, while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command in 2022.



Idim said the suspects included 129 males and five females.



He also said that the Command siezed 449.721kg of Cannabis Sativa, 1.191kg of MethamphetaNeedmine, 3.129kg of Tramadol and 9.755kg of Exol 5, amongst others.



The Commander said the agency secured 87 convictions, including 83 males and four females.



According to him, 54 cases were pending with 90 charges.



He said that 33 clients were admitted under drugs and reduction, with four relapsed cases.



He further said that 26 clients were discharged, while 37 were counselled, with 11 cases pending.



Idim said that 18 clients were referred from operation and investigation for counselling.



“We will continue to raise the standard against the influx of illicit drugs,” he said.



“Let sincerely appreciate the military, police and other law enforcement agencies in the state for their cooperation and contributions to the successes so far recorded.



He said that the increase in the quantity of seized drugs reinforced the efficacy of the command’s drug suppression strategies.

Î

“We appreciate the support and commitment of the state government to the fight against drug abuse and illicit drugs,” Idim said.



A suspect, Friday Nwene, said he was arrested along with a person he sub-letted a shop and the owner of the shop.



Nwene said, “Officers of the agency came to my house and arrested me.