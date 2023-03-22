Drug Trafficking: Again, Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s application seeking to stop trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, seeking to strike out charges against him.

The application was thrown out Wednesday by Justice Nwite on the ground that the court has the exclusive right and jurisdiction to hear drug-related cases.

Kyari, a former Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Kyari is facing prosecution by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug trafficking.

Kyari alongside four members of the IRT, was charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja with conspiracy to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

The other officers facing charges are Inspector John Nuhu, ASP Bawa James, ACP Sunday J. Ubua, and Inspector Simon Agirgba.

Similarly, they were charged with dealing in cocaine without lawful authority; conspiracy to tamper with cocaine and unlawfully tampering with the 21.35kg of cocaine seized from two convicted drug dealers.