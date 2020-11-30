A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Matthew Ajayi, to two years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo on four counts bordering on trafficking in Cannabis (Hemp) Diazepam, Rophynol and Tramadol.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court had then adjourned the case for review of the facts.

During the review of the facts of the case on Monday, the prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, tendered some documents in evidence.

The documents include a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and a remnant of the banned substance.

The court admitted them and marked them as exhibits.

Aernan urged the court to convict and sentence Ajayi based on his plea and evidence adduced by prosecution.

In her verdict, the judge found Ajayi guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly.

She ordered that the sentence should take effect from the date of his arrest.

Prosecution counsel had said that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 7.

He said that Ajayi was arrested on a tipoff at Sango Agege in Lagos for unlawfully dealing on Cannabis weighing 200g.

He said that Ajayi illegally dealt on on 35.6g of Diazepam, 23.5g of Rophynol and 26g of Tramadol.

According to prosecution, all the drugs are classified as banned in the NDLEA schedule.

Drug trafficking contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.