A Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered a 37-year-old drug peddler, Segun Ibrahim, to be remanded at the correctional centre over unlawful dealing in 2.5kg of Indian Hemp.

In her ruling, Justice Patricia Ajoku gave the order after Ibrahim pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of unlawful dealing in Indian Hemp leveled against him.

Ajoku adjourned the case until November 23 for presentation of facts and judgment.

When the charge was read to him, Ibrahim wasted no time in pleading guilty to the charge, while begging the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Oyo State, R.J. Himinkaiye, told the court that the defendant was arrested on June 21, 2020 at Basorun area of Ibadan in possession of a sack containing 2.5kg of the illicit substance.

According to Himinkaiye, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.