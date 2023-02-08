Drug allegations: Ex-FBI Special Agent speaks on Tinubu + Video

Akib Abiola, a former Special Agent for the United States of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation and close associate of former elder statesman, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, has debunked all the drug-related allegations concerning the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was learnt that he facilitated the United States of America asylum for Tinubu with the US State Department in 1994.

In a video that made the rounds again, obtained by The Eagle Online, Abiola stated that all the reports about Tinubu’s involvement in drugs and money laundering in the US are pure nonsense with no iota of truth.

He noted that that he worked for a US intelligence agency in Washington DC and was also a Special Agent for the FBI, which enabled him to facilitate Tinubu’s asylum.

He stated that he assisted the Bureau in establishing its offices in Nigeria, while noting that due to his position at the time, he was able to help several Nigerians who left the country because of the political crisis.

Abiola said because of the political crisis then, he obtained entry visas for some of them, while some were asylum visas.

He said that it was a very dark period in the history of Nigeria.

He stated the he met with a colleague, Ed Akins, who was the desk head of her office for Nigeria at that time.

He stated that during Tinubu’s case, Akins dictated a letter to him and asked him to put it on the organisation’s letterhead.

He said that his organisation at the time was Nigeria Democratic Movement, in which he was one of the founding members.

He stated the Akins directed him to fax the letter to the Ambassador in United Kingdom and sent a copy to Tinubu.

He noted that Akins called the US Ambassador in the UK and made an appointment for the next day, then she called Tinubu, which he honoured.

Abiola stated that Tinubu is dedicated to democracy as one of the leaders of National Democratic Coalition, while noting that most politicians in London at that time always had meetings in the midnight.

He said there was no information of any kind in Tinubu’s file in the State Department about drugs or money laundering.

He noted that no warrant has ever been issued against the former two-term Lagos State Governor and he has never been arrested for drugs or money laundering.

He stated that he has never been charged, prosecuted or convicted for drugs and money laundering in the US or anywhere in the world.

He noted that the US will not give an asylum visa to anyone who has or has had drug or money laundering charges against them.

He stated that he has known Tinubu for almost 40 years and they were both with Abiola, who won the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election when he emerged the candidate of the Social Democratic Party at its National Convention in Jos, the Plateau State capital, in 1993.

He noted that he came back to Nigeria with Tinubu to fight for Abiola’s mandate.

He added that every information he said can be verified in the US State Department and US Embassy in the UK.

He concluded that he is willing to make the statement under oath.

In November 2022, some certified judgment documents released by the Chicago, US court, where Tinubu was said to have been indicted of drug dealings and money laundering in 1993, made the rounds on the internet.

The certified court documents indicated that Tinubu was a drug lord who entered a plea bargain in which he voluntarily agreed to forfeit his assets to American authorities in 1993 instead of going to trial.

Reacting to the circulation of the documents, the spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, described the documents in circulation as a “campaign of calumny”, adding: “The Muckrakers are back in business.”