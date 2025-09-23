Drug abuse threatens Nigeria’s future – NDLEA boss

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Marwa(retd), has warned that drug abuse among young people remains one of the greatest threats to Nigeria’s future.

Marwa issued the warning on Tuesday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at the Football Anti-Drug Abuse Programme, tagged “Kick Out Drug Abuse” (KODA), organized by Richy Gold International Ltd in partnership with the NDLEA.

He commended the organisers for creatively using the power of football, the world’s most loved sport, to engage youths in positive and life-transforming activities.

According to him, substances such as tobacco, alcohol, cannabis sativa, tramadol, codeine mixtures, cocaine and methamphetamine are sadly being abused in schools, communities and even sporting circles.

“These substances rob young people of their health, potential and future.

“The devastating consequences are broken homes, wasted talents, increased crime rate, violence and shattered communities,” he said.

The NDLEA boss emphasised that prevention remained the best defence.

Marwa stressed that the football-based sensitisation programme underscored the value of using sports to steer youths away from destructive habits.

“Football teaches discipline, teamwork, resilience and determination. Every pass, every goal and every victory comes from focus and commitment.

“Similarly, in life, our youths are constantly faced with choices, whether to stay on the path of discipline or to fall into the dangerous trap of drug abuse.

“Just as one reckless foul can cost a team a match, one poor choice to experiment with drugs can destroy dreams, ruin careers and even cut short lives,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA boss reminded the youths that professional footballers, whether in local leagues or on the international stage, sustained their excellence by maintaining drug-free lifestyles.

According to him, to win in football and in life, one must stay drug-free. No footballer who abuses drugs can sustain excellence on the pitch.

“Therefore, I charge every young person here. Let football inspire you to channel your energy into creativity, hard work and teamwork.

“Let the slogan ‘Kick Out Drug Abuse’ be more than words. Let it be your lifestyle. Remember, when you say no to drugs, you are saying yes to your dreams, your health and your future.”

Marwa reiterated NDLEA’s full commitment to keeping drugs off Nigeria’s streets, out of schools and far away from the nation’s youths.

He explained that the agency was strengthening prevention programmes, promoting counselling and rehabilitation for users who need help.

He added that the agency was also deepening partnerships with ministries, agencies, schools, sports bodies, religious groups and community leaders, among others.

According to him, emphasis is placed on prevention targeting young people both in and out of school, with interventions designed to delay initiation into drug use while providing support for those already using.

“However, the fight against drug abuse cannot be won by NDLEA alone.

“We enjoin every young person to be a champion in your own corner, rejecting drugs and influencing your peers positively,” he added.

The Managing Director of RICHYGOLD International Ltd, Mr. Jude Onwusonye, stated that beyond manufacturing, the organisation is proud to champion social impact through its flagship campaign, KODA.

Onwusonye said that KODA was more than a project, adding that it was a clarion call in partnership with relevant agencies.

This, he said, was to safeguard the future of the youth, combat the menace of drug abuse and inspire a healthier, more productive society.

“At RICHYGOLD International Ltd, we don’t just make pharmaceutical products, we build healthier communities, restore hope and fuel dreams.

“With innovation, integrity and compassion at our core, we are redefining pharmaceutical excellence while leading the charge for a drug-free generation.”

