Drug Abuse: NGO urges investment in prevention, treatment

An NGO, Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA), Wednesday urged stakeholders and government at all levels to invest in prevention and treatment programmes to fight drug abuse in the country.

Dr Hope Omeiza, the National Coordinator, VGADA, made the call at a two-day training and sensitisation workshop to Drug Abuse Prevention, organised by VGADA in partnership with Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET) in Lokoja.

The workshop is to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, with the theme: “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises”.

Omeiza urged the Federal Government (FG) to see the issue of drug abuse as a public health problem and the template behind most of the crimes being perpetrated in the country.

“The government needs to invest more in prevention and treatment programmes which include: training, sensitisation, advocacy and policy formulation to end drug abuse.

“Government at all levels must ensure that treatment centres are available, prevention programmes on the way, and let people who are on drugs own up to the reality and be ready to change,” he said.

The medical doctor advised those already involved in drug abuse to make the decision of quitting drug abuse and seek the right help.

He emphasised that one of the ways to effectively prevent drug abuse among the youth was by giving them self-confidence, strength, skills and abilities to say no to drugs.

He assured the participants of VGADA’s readiness to work together with all concerned to prevent drug abuse and the harm drugs could cause to families and society in general.

He urged participants to take the lead in protecting both Kogi and the country at large from drug abuse.

In his remarks, Mr Abdulkadir Abdullahi, the Kogi State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said drug abuse remained a global menace that should be jointly tackled by all to curb its devastating effects.

Abdullahi, represented by Mustapha Haladu, Deputy Commander, Narcotics, NDLEA, explained that about 70 per cent to 75 percent of crimes committed globally was under the influence of drugs.

“Wherever there is crime there is drug, and wherever there is drug there is crime.

“The need to prevent drug abuse particularly at the grassroots has become imperative because the drug problem is not respectful of ages, races, genders or social status”.

On his part, the Chairperson of KONGONET, Amb. Idris Muraina, said the workshop was to build capacities of the critical mass of people at the community level.

This, according to him, is to provide necessary support and guide people to take them out of drug abuse.

According to him, participants are NGOs, CSOs, Volunteers, Religious leaders, Musicians, who will help in carrying the campaign to the people to ensure we curb the issue of drug abuse in Kogi state.

Earlier, the team from VGADA led by Omeiza, paid an advocacy visit to Kogi Deputy Governor, Dr Edward Onoja, who described the training and sensitisation to drug abuse prevention as a welcome development.

He emphasised that one could not take away substance abuse from lingering critical challenges on insecurity.

According to Onoja, most happenings in the society today show clearly the direct correlation between substance abuse and criminality and insecurity.