The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retired), has called on parents and religious leaders to join the agency in tackling drug abuse in the country.

Marwa made the call on Sunday in Abuja at the 18th annual unity Ramadan lecture organised by the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Abuja.

The NDLEA boss, who decried the rising spate of drug abuse in the country, said all hands must be on deck to arrest the ugly trend.

“I want to emphasise that the society must be involved in the fight against drug abuse.

“Yes, the NDLEA has the mandate to check drug abuse but it must start with proper parenting by the family, parents should take more interests in their children and the type of company they keep.

“Religious organisations, schools and traditional institutions also have a great role to play for us to win this war,” he said.

He said about 15 million Nigerians were currently into drug abuse and this trend must be checked or else the figure would rise to 35 million Nigerians by 2050.

Marwa explained that the increase in crime and criminality such as kidnapping and banditry could be traced to the use of drugs.

He, however, assured the public that the NDLEA would continue to deploy more proactive measures to prevent, arrest and rehabilitate drug users in the country.

Earlier, Prof. Usman Bugaje, an Islamic scholar, in his lecture with the theme “Legacy of Islam” called on Muslims to use the Ramadan period to get closer to Allah through supplication and good deeds.

He described Muslims as scholars and innovators who contributed immensely to the early growth of science, medicine and technology.

According to him, Islam propelled the Muslim society in the early centuries to knowledge and research which led to inventions in medicine, machines and modernisation.

He called on Muslims to always distinguish themselves in their fields so as to leave a lasting legacy that others would want to emulate.

The National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah, Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, in his remarks called on Muslims to dedicate the month of Ramadan to praying for peace and stability of the country.

“Islam is peace and Muslims must preach peace, talk peace, act peace and prevent anything that will disturb the peace of the society.

“It is only in an atmosphere of peace that we all can practise our religions and invite others to the faith,” he said.

Adeyemi said Al-Habibiyyah had lined up a lot of activities during Ramadan such as Tafsir,. lectures and Food Bank programme where about 2,000 people would be fed daily.

The Imam said the organisation would continue to pray and work with relevant stakeholders to make Nigeria a better place.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lecture with the theme “Legacy of Islam” was attended by Islamic scholars, politicians, the academia and Muslims from all walks of life.