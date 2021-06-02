The Women, Youth, Children and Crime Organisation, a non-governmental organisation, has solicited the support of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in checking drug abuse and trafficking.

Dr Farida Waziri, the founder of the organisation, made the plea during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

Waziri, a former EFCC boss, said the spectacular achievements of the NDLEA in the past four months were commendable.

“It is incredible and commendable the way the chairman, retired Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa, had transformed NDLEA and the war against drug abuse and trafficking.

“We marvel at the intelligence, the ethos and the strategies driving the new NDLEA.

“In the organisation, we appreciate these efforts and also find areas of interest in the wave of new development at NDLEA.

“The first is the agency’s advocacy drive, an area that could be of mutual benefit for NDLEA and one of our initiatives, Concerned Nigerian Women Against Drug Abuse.

“The new leadership at NDLEA has challenged the society to rise against drug abuse and many groups and organisations have since hearkened to the call.

“We do not want to be left behind; the organisation has interest in curbing drug abuse.

“We have plans to organise a tell- your-story event to coincide with the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse.

“The event intends to feature individuals such as reformed drug addicts, parents, children and young adults to give accounts of their past experiences with drug abuse.

“We are ready to partner with NDLEA, because with the 2023 general elections approaching, the time is almost upon us,” she said.

Responding, Marwa commended Waziri for setting up the organisation.

Marwa said that the country is facing drug abuse challenge.

“We have stated and we still stand on it to conduct drug test for politicians, students and other government officials.

“You cannot entrust the lives and property of Nigerians in the hands of people whose heads are not straight because of the use of drugs.

“I want to use the opportunity to say that the mandate is on all Nigerians to face this challenge.

“I want to also urge the organisation to address stigmatisation issue, especially against women who have drug problem, knowing that they need help but because of the fear of stigmatisation.

“Equally, parenting is very important. It has to start from the primary level. I am confident that we will soon get the better out of the scourge in the country,” he said.