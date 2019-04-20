Caleb International School Lagos has dissociated itself from Lizzy, a drug abused teenager, whose story was circulated on the social media and currently at the Freedom Foundation Rehabilitation, Lekki.

Lizzy had claimed to have attended the school but Elvis Otobo, the School Spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday that Lizzy was never a former student of the school.

Otobo said: “Our attention has been drawn to a viral video on social media about Lizzy, currently at the Freedom Foundation Rehabilitation facility undertaking drug rehabilitation and alleged to have attended Caleb Nursery and Primary School.

“We are highly concerned with the unfortunate and misleading information, as our primary investigation and record proved that she was not a former student of our school.”

Otobo reiterated the commitment of caleb schools to raising Godly children who would achieve a consistent record of moral and academic excellence.

He said the school’s Proprietor, Dr Oladega Adebogun as a parent and concerned Nigerian, was however interested in the full rehabilitation and re-integration of Lizzy into the society.

According to him, a representative of the school was sent to the rehabilitation centre to extend financial support to the abused teenager on a compassionate and humanitarian ground on April 19.

He said: “The financial support was received by Adeshola Bello of Freedom Foundation on behalf of Lizzy, as she was undergoing de-toxification.

“Bello thanked the proprietor, Dr Adebogun for his philanthropic gesture, especially after ascertaining that Lizzy was never a former student of Caleb school.

“The foundation representative notes that many youths are suffering from drug addiction and the problem is enormous, that it calls for coordinated efforts from men and women of goodwill and government to pay more attention to resolving this menace.

“The financial support would go a long way to giving Lizzy hope that there was life after rehabilitation and reintegrate her into the society.”

According to the spokesman, the foundation has promised to pay a courtesy visit to the proprietor along with Lizzy after her detoxification to appreciate his generosity.

Otobo, on behalf of the proprietor, however advised parents to know their teen’s friends, pay attention to their whereabouts, provide support and set a godly example for them at all times.

He also urged the youths to always spend quality time with trusted friends only, and advised them that drugs were never a solution to personal problems.