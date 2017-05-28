Dropped calls: Senate asks NCC to go after operators

The Senate on Tuesday asked the Nigerian Communications Commission to invoke the appropriate sanction for disrupted calls‎ caused by network issues in Nigeria.

The Senate, in its resolution on the motion, titled: “The increasing rate of dropped calls and other unwholesome practices by Telecommunication network operators ‎in Nigeria,” fumed against poor service delivery by telecommunication operators in the country.

The Upper Chamber strongly condemned the inefficiency of GSM network operators in Nigeria in the area of service delivery.

Leading the debate on the motion, Senator Andy Uba expressed dissatisfaction with the epileptic services of telecommunication operators.

Uba lamented that the operators in the telecommunication sector have not invested substantially o=in their network to improve the quality of service rendered.

He also revealed that a recent investigation showed that four major operators could not provide the rate of drop calls on their network.