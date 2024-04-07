Drone flying: Spokesman speaks on policemen who demanded bribe + Video

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to a viral video in which its operatives were seen demanding for a bribe from a man flying a drone on Ikoyi Bridge in the state.

Spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the position of the Command known in a statement he issued.

Hundeyin, who said there was the need to obtain a permit before flying any form of drone in the country, frowned at the attitude of the policeman to the man using the drone and the demand for bribe.

He said: “In response to a now viral video showing two police officers demanding a drone permit from a drone operating individual on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, the Lagos State Police Command wishes to clarify that the police officers acted within the ambit of the law to demand to see a permit.

“For emphasis, Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.

“Nonetheless, the Lagos State Police Command totally condemns the unprofessional conduct of the officers in attempting to extort the drone operator as can be seen in the concluding part of the video.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has, therefore, directed the Commanding Officer of 49 PMF Akodo, from whose squadron the police officers were duly posted to the bridge, to produce the men for appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Policemen caught on camera demanding for bribe from man flying drone in Lagos pic.twitter.com/tEbKXmgNcL — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 7, 2024