Drivers plan protest as Bolt imposes 50% price slash

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, Lagos State Council has opposed the recent 50 percent price slash imposed by Bolt, a ride-hailing company, on its drivers.

Steven Iwindoye, Lagos State Public Relations Officer of AUATON, expressed members’ displeasure in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Iwindoye said: “This drastic reduction in earnings has severe negative impacts on all AUATON members, who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“The constant price slashes and unfair treatment of drivers by ride-hailing companies like Bolt, Uber, Indrive, and Rida have led to a breaking point.

“The only solution is for drivers to come together and take a stand.”

The PRO said that the union would have no option than to embark on a state protest if the recent reduction was allowed to stay by bolt.

Iwindoye added: “We call on all drivers, regardless of union affiliation, to participate in the upcoming protest.

“We cannot afford to have drivers undermining the effort by continuing to work and accepting the unfair conditions.

“The protest’s success relies on the unity and solidarity of all drivers.

“Unfortunately, some drivers have been a significant obstacle to progress in the industry.”

The spokesman of the union said that some drivers had been hesitant to take a stand, while others actively worked against the interests of their fellow drivers.

Iwindoye added: “This protest is an opportunity for drivers to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal.

“While we await the announcement of the protest date, drivers can take action by expressing their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

“Writing to Bolt and registering our displeasure with the 50 per cent price slash is a crucial step.

“This will demonstrate our collective dissatisfaction and prepare the ground for the upcoming protest.”

The PRO called on all members to stand together and use their collective power to bring about change.

According to him, this may require drivers to take bold action and assert their rights to create a better future for themselves and the entire ride-hailing industry, adding: “We urge all AUATON members and drivers to unite and demand fair treatment from ride-hailing companies.

“Together, we can bring about the change we deserve.”

