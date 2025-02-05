Driver’s negligence caused amputation of LASTMA officer’s leg – GM

Alleged trailer driver’s negligence has led to amputation of the right leg of an officer of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said that recklessness of the driver of the fully-loaded trailer caused loss of vehicular control and led to the accident.

He said that the incident occurred at the Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State on Tuesday.

“The tragic incident transpired while the LASTMA officer was en route to commence his afternoon duty, underscoring the perilous consequences of careless driving on public roads.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the ill-fated trailer, bearing Bauchi State registration number KTG 33 ZZ, originated from Agidingbi by Oba Ogunji Road en route to Omole Junction in the Ogba corridor, when the driver, operating at an alarmingly high velocity, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a catastrophic collision.

“The impact of the crash inflicted severe trauma on the LASTMA officer, leading to a grievous fracture of his right leg and hand.

“Upon emergency medical assessment at the Surgical Emergency Centre of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, specialists determined that the extent of the injuries would necessitate an immediate amputation of his right leg,” he said.

The LASTMA boss said that the driver absconded from the scene.

“However, through the concerted efforts of security operatives from Ojodu Police Station, in collaboration with vigilant LASTMA officials, he was swiftly apprehended,” he said.

He said that such a calamity could have been averted if the driver exercised due diligence and adhered to fundamental road safety protocols.

He urged trailer and truck operators as well as other motorists to uphold a high sense of safety consciousness.

“LASTMA officers are not adversaries to motorists; rather, they are committed to ensuring that traffic flows seamlessly, thereby fostering economic growth and urban efficiency in Lagos State,” he said.

He prayed for the officer’s swift recovery, reaffirming LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring orderliness on Lagos roads.

