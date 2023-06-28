Drivers block Enugu State road over constant abduction of drivers, passengers

More than 100 drivers plying Opi-Nsukka, Enugu State road on Tuesday blocked the highway, causing traffic grid as they protested against constant kidnapping of drivers and passengers on the road.

Motorists, tricycle operators, motorcyclists and their passengers were stranded for more than one hour.

This was as the protesters chanted solidarity songs, asking Federal and Enugu State Governments to come to the aid of drivers, passengers and others.

Some placards carried by the peaceful protesters included: “The primary duty of any government is to protect lives and property.

“The Air Force should join hand by using helicopters to locate hideouts of these kidnappers.

“Last week alone, three drivers and many passengers were kidnapped.”

A Sienna commercial driver, Ben Onyeke, said the protest was to bring the attention of Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State, to what drivers plying Opi-Nsukka Ogbogo Enugu Road had been going through with their passengers recently.

Onyeke said: “This road has become kidnappers den as drivers and passengers are abducted on this road on daily basis.

“Last week three of Siena commercial drivers were kidnapped on this road and ransom paid before they were released.

“Some of our drivers who escaped from being kidnapped have their body and buses ridden with bullets by these hoodlums.”

Chujwudi Offia, leader of the protesters, said that because of constant kidnapping on Opi-Nsukka Enugu road, many people know fear to travel on the road.

Offia said this had affected their patronage as they now struggle to get passengers in their park.

He said: “We are using this protest to tell Enugu State Government and security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities by ensuring that these criminals are attested and prosecuted.

“The first duty of every government is to protect lives and property.

“So government should protect us from these hoodlums.

“Many of our drivers, passengers and other road users have been kidnapped on this road with ransom paid before they regained freedom.

“We are doing this today so that Nigerians will hear us our voice as we don’t known the next driver that will be kidnapped on this road that has become kidnappers den.”

Also speaking, Cosmos Agbo, a transporter, businessman and community leader from Opi described the level of kidnapping on that road as unfortunate.

Agbo said he narrowly escaped from being kidnapped on the road last week and was yet to recover from the shock.

He said: “Government’s primary responsibility is to protect lives and property of citizens.

“Enugu State Government should act fast to bring activities of these criminals to an end.

“The state employed people who work as Forest Guards, government should direct the forest guards to go into the bush to flush out these kidnappers.

“If kidnappers have taken over bush in the state, the question is: which bush are forest guards guarding in Enugu State?”

The community leader, however, urged the 10th National Assembly to quicken the passage of community and state police bill to reduce security challenges facing the country.

He said: “Community and state police will go a long way to address issues like kidnapping, banditry, insurgent and other forms of crimes in our communities.

“The 10th assembly should quicken the passage of community and state police bill before security challenges in the country gets out of hand.”

In a reaction, Stella Ogbonna, a private motorist going to Enugu from Nsukka, who was among those stranded during the protests, commended the protesters for raising alarm about what was happening on the road.

Ogbonna said: “Even if the protesters blocked this road for the whole day just to bring the attention of appropriate authorities to end the daily kidnapping happening on this road, I will not complain.

“I commend the drivers for the protest.

“They are doing it for everybody since nobody knows who will be the next victim.

“Enough is enough on kidnapping on this road.”

NAN reports that the intervention of Eha-Alumona Divisional Police Officer, Allen Evason, who addressed the protesters, made them to remove the road block.

Evason promised the protesters that kidnapping on that road would soon end as security agencies in the area were working night and day to ensure those behind the crime were tracked down, arrested and prosecuted.”

