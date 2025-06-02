Driver who locked child in car’s boot not our member – AUATON

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) has dissociated itself from an Indrive driver who locked a child in his car boot.

The Chairman, AUATON, Lagos State Council, Azeez Jaiyesimi, said this in a statement signed by the council’s Public Relations Officer, Steven Iwindoye.

In the statement on Sunday in Lagos, Jaiyesimi said the driver involved was not a member of AUATON, nor recognised by the union in any official capacity.

The statement said: “The attention of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, Lagos State Council, has been drawn to a deeply disturbing viral video depicting a driver operating on the Indrive platform, placing a minor in the boot of his vehicle, during a trip involving an unidentified passenger.

“We strongly condemn this inhumane, unsafe, and criminal act.

“It represents a gross violation of safety standards, moral ethics, and basic human dignity.

“While the identity and motive of the driver remain unknown, we wish to state categorically that the individual involved is not a member of AUATON, nor is he recognised by our union in any official capacity.

“AUATON does not condone or support criminal or unethical behaviour under any circumstances. We completely dissociate ourselves from this incident.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time troubling reports have emerged, involving drivers on the Indrive platform.”

The statement said the union had consistently raised concerns about the platform’s failure to adequately verify and profile drivers before onboarding them.

The chairman said unlike responsible operators, Indrive had refused to collaborate with AUATON or conduct proper driver verification through its systems in spite of multiple formal engagements and calls to action.

He said AUATON would continue to maintain a verifiable database of professional, trained, and monitored drivers as the only registered ride-hailing union in Africa.

Jaiyesimi said that if Indrive had cooperated with the union’s regulatory oversight and verification framework, such incidents could have been prevented.

He added: “For the record, AUATON has previously petitioned the Lagos State House of Assembly, regarding the negligent conduct of certain app-based platforms, including Indrive, particularly on issues of safety, regulatory compliance, and driver accountability.

“Sadly, this recent incident only reinforces our long-standing concerns.

“We hereby call on the Lagos State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, and all relevant authorities, to urgently investigate this matter, identify the perpetrator, and ensure justice is served.

“We also demand that Indrive immediately halt the onboarding of unverified drivers and take responsibility for the safety of passengers using its platform.

“AUATON remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and accountability in the ride-hailing sector across Lagos State.”

