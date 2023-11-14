Driver surrenders to police after crushing LAWMA officials to death

The driver of the Honda Saloon car with number plate EPE 984 DV that rammed into the Lagos State Waste Management Authority sweepers while they were discharging their duties along Gbagada Expressway on Monday morning has turned himself in to the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said the driver would be charged in court on Tuesday for manslaughter.

He said, “The owner of the Honda Saloon car turned himself in yesterday (Monday) night and he will be taken to court today for manslaughter.

“It was not murder, it was an accident and was not deliberate, so he will be charged with manslaughter.”

It was earlier reported that the driver after crushing the two LAWMA sweepers took off leaving his car.

He was reported to have rammed into the sweepers while allegedly trying to escape from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

However, the Ministry of Transportation in a statement on Monday night denied the involvement of LASTMA officials in the accident, stating that anyone found culpable after investigation will be punished accordingly.

The statement partly read, “Immediate investigation revealed that no LASTMA officer was involved in the unfortunate incident.

“The Ministry of Transportation wants to assure members of the public that the outcome of the police investigation will be made public and anyone found culpable would be made to face the consequences of the law.”