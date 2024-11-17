Driver of popular bus company, others caught with drugs

The driver of a popular bus company, GUO Transport Company, Emmanuel Okechukwu Okeke, has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency while trying to smuggle 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg from Ghana into Lagos.

According to information made available to newsmen on Sunday, the driver hid the drug in the body compartment of the bus he drove.

The vehicle was intercepted at the Ijanikin area of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway while coming from Ghana on November 16, 2024.

Another suspect, Akande Moruf Olasunkanmi, was arrested with 1.8kg methamphetamine by operatives of a Special Operations Unit in NDLEA at his 9, Durojaiye Street, Lawanson area of Surulere, Lagos home after weeks of intelligence and surveillance.

In Edo State, not less than 997kg cannabis was recovered during raids in parts of the state.

While 680kg cannabis and a Sienna bus marked FST-320 AE were seized at a bush path to Oghada Forest in Oghada, Orhionmwan Local Government Area, 180.5kg of the same substance was recovered from a suspect, Cecilia Ibe, 31, at Ofosu Forest, Ovia South West LGA and 136.5kg evacuated from a building in Otuo community, Owan East LGA on November 14.

A suspect, Ifejimagha Chinonso, was on November 13 nabbed with 88.3kg cannabis by NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while personnel of Kano State Command of the Agency on November 15 arrested Ahmed Goni, 30, at Gadar Tamburawa, Kano-Zaria Road where they recovered from him 65,730 capsules of tramadol.

In Kwara State, NDLEA operatives arrested a suspect Adio Sulaiman with 120.8kg cannabis and some litres of codeine at Gaa Odota in Ilorin West LGA, while Kelechi Obichere, 42, was nabbed with 75kg cannabis at Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA, Imo State on November 14.

A total of 563.74 kilograms of the same psychoactive substance were recovered from a 60-year-old suspect, Anthony Anakabi, following his arrest at Iyalode, Iyana Church area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Government Day Secondary School, Bazza, Adamawa State; Community Secondary School, Ogan-Ama, Rivers State; NKST Secondary School, Adikpo, Benue State; Government Secondary School, Tambuwal, Sokoto State; Government Girls Secondary School, Kunchi, Kano State; Ebele Chu Group of Schools, Nkpor Onitsha, Anambra State; and Army Cantonment Senior Boys High School, Ojo, Lagos State.

