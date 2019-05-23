A driver, Chibuzor Elebo, has killed four school children and injured four others in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The driver has, however, been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The incident occurred on Monday.

The Oba Divisional Police Officer, Ifeanyi Abanaofor, confirmed the incident and the arrest of Elebo on Wednesday.

Abanaofor told newsmen: “The injured are about 10 and they have been taken to various hospitals for medical attention.

“The driver of the ill-fated vehicle, Mr. Chibuzor Elebo, has been arrested.”