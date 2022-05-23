Driver jailed nine months for stealing gym equipment

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Monday sentenced a 34-year-old Driver, Habib Dada, to nine months imprisonment for stealing his employer’s gym equipment.

Dada, of Gusape Asokor village Abuja pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, theft and begged the court for leniency..

The Area Court judge, Sulyman Ola, gave Dada an option to pay a fine of N25,000.

Ola ordered the convict to pay N 520 ,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Kenny Umeyi reported the matter at Efab Police Station on April 27.

Ogada told the court the convict committed the offence between April 2021 to May 2022

Ogada said that the complainant employed the convict as his driver based on trust but he criminally breached the trust by stealing his property.

He told the court that the convict stole the complainant’s three gym equipment worth N500,000 , one iPhone max 10 valued N80,000 and one car battery valued N20,000.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement, admitting to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.