Driver jailed for stealing employer’s air conditioners, generator

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Shagari Quarters, Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old, driver, Ezekeil Moses, to nine months imprisonment for stealing his employer’s Air Conditioners and Generator set.

Moses, who lives in Dawaki, Abuja, pleaded guilty to theft.

Area Court judge Suleyman Ola gave Moses an option to pay a fine of N40,000 and ordered him to pay N85,500 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, Moses pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Kolawale Onyemiran, the Manager of Made by Reboot Company Limited, Abuja, reported the matter at the Dawaki Police Station on April 1.

Ogada said that the convict was employed as a driver and was entrusted with the company vehicle.

He added that the convict also stole 12 iron rods.

Ogada told the court that during police investigation he made a confessional statement but could not give a satisfactory account of property and all efforts made to recover the property failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the penal code.