Driver jailed 12 months for stealing car

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Wednesday sentenced one Ayorinde Sakiru to 12 months imprisonment for stealing a Nissan Sunny car worth N700,000

The driver, a resident of Flaejour in Rounder, Abeokuta, the state capital, was convicted on a count charge of stealing.

The Magistrate, O. O. Odumosu, held that the evidence presented by the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Sakiru was guilty as charged.

Odumosu, however, gave Sakiru an option of paying N570,000 to the complainant as restitution.

The prosecutor, Olakunle Shonibare, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on November 27, 2023 at Flaejour Bus Stop.

Shonibare, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that the Nissan Sunny belonged to one Better Bruce.

According to him, the complainant, Bruce, bought the car for commercial purposes and employed the convict to use it for a taxi.

The prosecutor said that the complainant and the convict agreed that the convict would be returning proceeds to the complainant daily.

Also Read:

He added: “Sakiru worked with the car for some weeks and delivered only N30,000, but held on to the car.

“When the complainant asked about her car, he claimed it was faulty and had been deposited at a mechanic workshop for repair.

“However, when the convict was arrested and interrogated, he made a confessional statement that he sold the car for N350,000 without the consent of the complainant.”

Shonibare said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.