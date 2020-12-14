A 34-year-old driver, Festus Sunday, who allegedly ran away with his employer’s Hilux van worth N7 million, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Sunday, who lives at No. 2, Olaside Close, Onigbongbo, Maryland in Ikeja is facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant stole the white Hilux van with registration number EPE397XM, the property of the complainant, Hammakopp Construction Ltd.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others, still at large, on October 17 at 1.00 p.m. in Ikeja.

“The defendant called the company and informed them that the Hilux was stolen from where he packed it.

“The complainant detected a foul play and reported the case to the police,’’ the prosecutor said.

The Magistrate, O. O. Fajana granted the defendant bail for N1.5 million with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

NAN reports that the alleged offences contravene sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Stealing from an employer is punishable with seven years’ jail term while conspiracy attracts two years’ imprisonment for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until January 18 for hearing.