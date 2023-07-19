Driver in court over alleged stealing, malicious damage

828 828

A 41-year old truck driver, James Ugochukwu, who allegedly damaged parts of a Mercedes truck belonging to a complainant, has appeared at an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate D. S. Odukoya, on three counts of stealing, malicious damage and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Esther Adesulu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 25, at White House bus stop in the Ajangbadi area of Ojo.

She alleged that the defendant, being the driver of a Mercedes Benz truck, belonging to one Michael Chibuike, maliciously damaged the axle of the truck, valued at N300,000.

The defendant was also alleged to have maliciously damaged the spare tyre and wheel of the truck valued at N45,000 as well as its battery valued at N50,000.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant also stole N220,000 meant for the repair of the truck.

She alleged that the defendant had deceived the complainant that he was taking the truck to Ladipo Market to offload some goods, whereas he veered off to Ibadan.

The defendant was, therefore, said to have conducted himself in a manner likely to breach public peace.

The offence contravenes the provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for trial