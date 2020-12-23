A 38-year-old driver, Gabriel Buchie, on Wednesday, appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a 40-year-man.

Buchie, a resident of Estate 1, Block CS Flat 107, Satellite Town, Lagos, is being tried for reckless driving and manslaughter.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 30, at 8.30 p.m., along Ogunlana by Cele Roundabout, Itire, Lagos.

Osayande said that the defendant drove in a reckless manner and rammed into a tricycle, which caused the death of 40-year-old Nse Etim.

She said that Etim, a passenger of the tricycle, was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Osayande said that the offences contravened sections 18 and 20 (1) of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The Chief Magistrate, Adewale Ojo, granted the defendant N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo ordered the prosecution to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until January 11, for mention.