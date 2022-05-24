Driver in court over alleged manslaughter

A 33-year-old driver, Emmanuel Isiocha on Tuesday appeared at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged reckless driving that led to the death of one Sunday Efe.

The police charged Isiocha, whose address is unknown, with two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 6 at 11.30 a.m. at Mile 12 bridge Inward Ikorodu, Ketu, Lagos.

He said the defendant, being the driver in charge of Ashoki Leyland commercial bus with registration number SMK 502 YD, drove in a reckless manner and caused the death of Efe, who was 43-year-old.

“The defendant drove on highway without sensible thought for other road users.

“The offences contravene the provisions of Section 18 and 27 of Road Traffic Law Acts of Lagos State, 2012,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Q.A Daodu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until June 17, for hearing.